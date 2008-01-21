DuPont Licenses Auto Paint Process

DuPont has licensed its EcoConcept coating technology to Bollig & Kemper, a German auto coatings producer that will make base coats used in the process. According to DuPont, EcoConcept eliminates one of three layers in a conventional auto coating by combining the primer-surfacer layer with a water-borne base coat layer. Energy consumption and solvent emissions are reduced by 25% and carbon dioxide emissions are cut by 45 to 50 kg per vehicle built, DuPont says.
