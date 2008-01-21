Evonik Industries and partner Headwaters have increased capacity for hydrogen peroxide at their joint-venture plant in Ulsan, South Korea, acquired from Kemira in 2006. The expansion more than doubles the plant's capacity of 34,000 metric tons per year. H2O2 will be supplied to customers in South Korea and to an adjacent plant operated by the Seoul-based company SKC. In the next few months, SKC will start up one of the world's first facilities for propylene oxide based on the HPPO process, which uses H2O2 and propylene as starting materials. SKC licensed the process from Evonik and the engineering company Uhde. Evonik and Headwaters are working on a new direct synthesis route to H2O2.
