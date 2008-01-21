Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Glycoconjugates Pinpoint Shiga Toxins

January 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

If the food-borne bacterium Escherichia coli O157:H7 introduces Shiga toxin 2 (Stx2) into a person's gut, that individual has a significant risk of developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a cause of renal failure and death. But the bacterium's Stx1 toxin is much less dangerous. The two toxins are distinguishable in diagnostic tests that use monoclonal antibodies, but antibodies are expensive and require cold storage???which is not always feasible in developing countries, where most O157:H7 infections occur. Suri S. Iyer, Alison A. Weiss, and coworkers at the University of Cincinnati have now identified glycoconjugates that can differentiate between the toxins in stool samples at less expense and without the need for refrigeration (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200703680). The researchers hope to use the glycoconjugates in an assay kit for Stx1 and Stx2. Such a kit would enable doctors to quickly tell which patients can go home and which need to be admitted to a medical facility for further treatment, Iyer says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Measuring pathogen susceptibility to antibiotics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sensing fungus among us for less than a penny
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detecting flu at the doctor’s office

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE