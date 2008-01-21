Advertisement

Nominations Sought For E. Emmet Reid Award

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

January 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 3
Nominations are being accepted for the 2008 E. Emmet Reid Award in Chemistry Teaching at Small Colleges in the ACS Mid-Atlantic Region. The award, administered by the Steering Committee of the ACS Mid-Atlantic Regional Meeting, recognizes outstanding achievements in teaching chemical sciences at small colleges within the mid-Atlantic region. A small college is defined as an educational institution that has an established B.S. and no Ph.D. teaching program in chemistry or chemical sciences.

Nomination packages should include a short curriculum vitae, a list of publications, and an evaluation of the nominee's achievements as a teacher in a small college. This document should clearly demonstrate the candidate's attributes: the quality of the candidate's teaching; organization and efficiency of lab work; research and/or development work; ability to challenge and inspire students; extracurricular work in chemistry; and courses, meetings, presentations, and awards. Seconding letters are not essential, but as many as three may be included with each nomination. The candidate does not need to be an ACS member.

Send nominations to Mihaela D. Bojin, Chemistry Department, S445, Queensborough Community College, 222-05-56th Ave., Bayside, NY 11364. The deadline for nominations is March 1, and the prize—$1,000 and a plaque—will be presented at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Meeting in May. For more information, e-mail mbojin@qcc.cuny.edu.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

