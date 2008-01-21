Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Robert Bergman Is 2008 Richards Medalist

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

January 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Robert G. Bergman, Gerald E. K. Branch Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, has been awarded the 2008 Theodore William Richards Medal by the ACS Northeastern Section.

The Richards Medal is awarded every two years for conspicuous achievement in chemistry. It is the section's oldest and most prestigious award, honoring the U.S.'s first chemistry Nobel Laureate.

Bergman spent the first part of his career investigating the mechanisms of organic reactions and the generation and study of unusually reactive molecules. In the mid-1970s, his research broadened to include organometallic chemistry. He has made contributions to the synthesis and chemistry of several types of organotransition-metal complexes and to improving our understanding of the mechanisms of their reactions. Most recently, he has been involved in the application of C-H activation reactions to problems in organic synthesis.

Bergman will be honored during an awards dinner hosted by the Northeastern Section at Harvard University on March 13.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joseph S. Francisco receives 2023 Theodore William Richards Medal Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jacqueline K. Barton to receive 2021 Theodore Richards Award for conspicuous achievement in chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Grubbs wins Remsen Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE