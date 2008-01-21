Rohm And Haas To Buy Emulsions Firm

Rohm and Haas has signed an agreement to acquire Finndisp, the water-based paint emulsion operations of Forcit, for $85 million. Finndisp, based in Hanko, Finland, will expand the U.S. firm's sales in Eastern Europe and bring it a portfolio of high-performance dispersions that cure at low temperatures. With annual sales of about $50 million, Finndisp has a plant in Hanko and another set to open in Moscow in March.
