Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Translating Chemistry

January 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The interesting cover story "Championing Translation" (C&EN, Nov. 12, 2007, page 17) had an unexpected twist for us: Although we aren't directly involved in drug development, we provide an equally essential service to chemists around the world by translating chemical texts from foreign languages into English. Our work is critical to the scientific community, and yet remains largely invisible and poorly understood.

From individual scientists to multinational corporations, clients routinely need materials translated into many languages for information, publication, or patent filings. Machine translation can't handle such complex material except for crude "gisting," often with incomprehensible results in our fields. Poor translation is costly. Errors compromise safety, intellectual property, and image as well as the bottom line. Incorrect terminology in translation makes research disappear in keyword searches. Therefore choosing the right translator can ultimately save money and grief.

Being bilingual is no guarantee of written fluency or translation skill, and highly technical material requires highly developed subject area knowledge. If you don't know an alkane from an alkene—let alone understand a reaction scheme or patent abstract—chances are you can't translate it.

To choose the right translator, look for high-level mastery of both source and target languages, subject area expertise, and solid training or experience in the field of translation. And be sure to budget appropriately: You'll get what you pay for. The American Translators Association maintains searchable online directories (www.atanet.org/) that can help you match a skilled professional to your job.

Highly specialized translators like us combine both chemistry background and language skills to get chemists past the language barrier and meet a growing need in an increasingly competitive market.

Karen Tkaczyk
Gardnerville, Nev.
Matthew Schlecht
Newark, Del.
Cathy Flick
Richmond, Ind.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Monitoring the papers that are fed to AI
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Springer Nature publishes chemistry book written entirely by machine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The full value of ACS membership

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE