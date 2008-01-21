Wyeth Plant Goes To Newcomer Akrimax

Wyeth has sold its finished drug manufacturing and packaging plant in Rouses Point, N.Y., to Akrimax Pharmaceuticals, a new drug company. The sale agreement includes a transition period lasting until the end of 2009. During that time, Akrimax plans to introduce its own drugs and contract-manufactured products into the facility. The plant employs nearly 800 people. The sale does not include a 90-employee chemical development pilot plant, which Wyeth will continue to operate.
