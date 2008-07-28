Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Research Integrity

Bubble Fusion Burst

Researcher engaged in misconduct, committee finds

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
July 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lynn Freeny /U.S. Department of Energy
Credit: Lynn Freeny /U.S. Department of Energy

A Purdue University nuclear engineering professor, Rusi P. Taleyarkhan, who reported having achieved "tabletop" nuclear fusion by sonoluminescence, later falsely published claims that the study had been independently replicated, according to an academic committee investigating his research.

The committee stressed that its investigation did not address whether Taleyarkhan doctored his original data. Whether or not this is the case is "the truly important question that remains unanswered," says University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, chemistry professor Kenneth S. Suslick, a vocal critic of Taleyarkhan's work and whose lab has attempted to replicate it without success.

Taleyarkhan first stirred up controversy in 2002 when he was a scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He reported bombarding deuterated acetone with high-energy sound waves, causing bubbles to form, expand, and implode with great energy (Science 2002, 295, 1868). Taleyarkhan claimed he had observed characteristic radioactive particles that suggested deuterons had fused in the implosion. The possibility of a cheap, plentiful energy source captured worldwide attention and also generated skepticism.

After several labs failed to replicate Taleyarkhan's difficult experiments, criticism of his work grew more vocal. Then, in 2005, Purdue postdoctoral researcher Yiban Xu and graduate student Adam Butt reported that they'd succeeded in reproducing the findings (Nucl. Eng. Des. 2005, 235, 1317). Taleyarkhan then published a paper saying his results had been "independently confirmed" (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2006, 96, 034301).

The committee investigating Taleyarkhan's claims—made up of seven independent faculty and researchers from different institutions—has now determined that he was heavily involved in Xu's project and that Taleyarkhan added Butt's name to the paper despite the student's small contribution.

Taleyarkhan could not be reached for comment, but according to a Purdue University statement, he has 30 days to respond to the committee's findings.

Lawrence A. Crum, an engineering professor at the University of Washington and whose lab has also been unable to replicate Taleyarkhan's work, says he believes Taleyarkhan got caught up in defending his results and lost his objectivity.

Taleyarkhan's results "would have been a wonderful scientific discovery," Crum tells C&EN. "This is more a case of the psychological stresses of scientific research than it is of fraud and misconduct."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
University Of Utah Concludes Investigation Of Controversial 'Nanochopsticks'
Cases Of Fraud
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reports Detail A Massive Case Of Fraud

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE