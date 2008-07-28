Advertisement

July 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 30
Albemarle has won a contract to supply Finland's Neste Oil with catalysts made exclusively for use in Neste's NExBTL process, which produces diesel fuel from renewable feedstocks. Neste says the fuels have less environmental impact than fatty acid methyl ester biodiesel fuels.

Gelest has completed a multiyear project to double the capacity of its plant in Morrisville, Pa., which produces specialty silane and metal organic molecules. Gelest says new capability was added in ultra-high-viscosity polymerization and microparticle surface modification.

Lenzing and forest products firm Weyerhaeuser will cooperate on the development of cellulose-based nonwoven materials. The two firms plan to scale up a Weyerhaeuser technology that uses Lenzing's Lyocell fiber to form nonwoven materials typically used in baby diapers, single-use wipes, and surgical gowns.

Genzyme will pay $100 million up front, plus milestones and royalties, for the rights to sell PTC Therapeutics' most advanced drug candidate, PTC124, outside the U.S. and Canada. PTC will fund Phase IIb trials for PTC124 in cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as well as two proof-of-concept studies in other indications.

Linde has begun construction of a 150 million-cu-ft-per-year helium extraction plant in Darwin, Australia, scheduled to open in July 2009. Linde says the new supply, equivalent to 3% of global demand, will help alleviate shortages of the gas, which has research, medical, and industrial uses.

Ferro has purchased the grinding and fabrication fluids business of Fluid Logic. The fluids are used in the production of electronic components and for polishing precision optics and plastics.

Gedeon Richter, a Hungarian pharmaceuticals producer, will spend more than $100 million on a plant that develops and produces biopharmaceuticals. To be built in an industrial park in Debrecen, Hungary, the plant will be the only one of its kind in Central or Eastern Europe, Richter states.

BioMarin and Summit have entered a licensing agreement for a drug candidate developed by Summit that is aimed at the fatal genetic disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy. BioMarin will take a $7 million stake in Summit and will pay future development and regulatory milestones totaling $51 million.

