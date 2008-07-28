Change In Store For Cognis' Oleochemicals

German specialties company Cognis has sold its half-share of Malaysia-based Cognis Oleochemicals to Singapore's PTT Chemical for roughly $165 million. Cognis' joint-venture partner, palm oil producer Sime Darby, will retain its 50% stake. Cognis Oleochemicals calls itself the world's largest producer of oleochemicals based on raw materials such as palm oil, other vegetable oils, and tallow.
