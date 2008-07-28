Dupont Danisco Plans Cellulosic Ethanol

The three-month-old DuPont Danisco Cellulosic Ethanol joint venture has formed a partnership with the University of Tennessee to build a cellulosic ethanol pilot plant in Vonore, Tenn. Scheduled to open by the end of 2009, the plant will be able to make 250,000 gal of ethanol per year out of switchgrass and corn stover, cobs, and fiber. It will be built with $40.7 million from the State of Tennessee and "a substantial investment" from DuPont Danisco, the partners say.
