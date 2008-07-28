Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA's Great Lakes Office Gets New Head

July 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA has a new chief for its regional office that serves the midwestern Great Lakes states. The former regional administrator, Mary Gade, left in May, saying she was forced to resign because of her efforts to get Dow Chemical to remove dioxin contamination in two Michigan rivers (C&EN, May 12, page 9). EPA announced last week that Lynn Buhl is now head of the agency's office covering Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. For nearly two years, Buhl served as EPA deputy assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance assurance at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C. Previously, she was deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and acting secretary of the state's environment department, where she helped reform its program for cleaning up contaminated sites. Because of environmental activists' fierce opposition to Buhl, the Maryland Senate rejected Buhl's nomination to be the state's secretary of the environment in 2003, marking the first time the state's lawmakers denied a governor's pick to head an agency.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA nominee stresses environmental justice and PFAS control
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
White House picks environmental adviser
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Acts On EPA Chief Nomination

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE