Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

FDA Launches Fellowship Program

July 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Face To Face
An FDA chemist uses a cell culture to detect toxins in seafood.
Credit: Black Star/Michael Falco

FDA announced on July 17 that it will launch a Commissioner's Fellowship Program this fall with the goal of recruiting 30 to 40 top-notch scientists to work at the agency. The new two-year fellowships are open to Ph.D.-level scientists or engineers with a B.S. or higher degree. Fellows will spend about 30% of their time in courses designed to provide an overview of the science behind FDA's regulatory process. Their remaining time will be spent on an in-depth research project in a specific area of interest under the guidance of a senior FDA scientist. The notice comes at a time when FDA finds itself short-staffed as it faces challenges brought on by globalization and rapidly emerging technologies. Since 1994, FDA has lost about 1,000 scientists, says William K. Hubbard, former FDA senior associate commissioner. FDA is accepting applications for the first fellows until Aug. 29. For more information, go to www.fda.gov/commissionersfellowships.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE