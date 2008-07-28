FDA Launches Fellowship Program

FDA announced on July 17 that it will launch a Commissioner's Fellowship Program this fall with the goal of recruiting 30 to 40 top-notch scientists to work at the agency. The new two-year fellowships are open to Ph.D.-level scientists or engineers with a B.S. or higher degree. Fellows will spend about 30% of their time in courses designed to provide an overview of the science behind FDA's regulatory process. Their remaining time will be spent on an in-depth research project in a specific area of interest under the guidance of a senior FDA scientist. The notice comes at a time when FDA finds itself short-staffed as it faces challenges brought on by globalization and rapidly emerging technologies. Since 1994, FDA has lost about 1,000 scientists, says William K. Hubbard, former FDA senior associate commissioner. FDA is accepting applications for the first fellows until Aug. 29. For more information, go to www.fda.gov/commissionersfellowships.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter