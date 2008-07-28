Firms Wax Prolific

BASF and Sasol are adding wax capacity in two separate moves. BASF will double capacity for oxidized waxes at its Ludwigshafen, Germany, site with the construction of a second plant for oxidizing low-density polyethylene waxes, used primarily in plastics processing. The $16 million project also involves the modernization of the company's existing polyethylene wax plant. Meanwhile, Sasol will increase its paraffin wax capacity in Hamburg, Germany, by 15%, by expanding hydro-treating capacity. The expansion should be completed by mid-2009.
