Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Flexible Circuits From Carbon Nanotubes

July 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Beckman Institute/University of Illinois
Networks of carbon nanotube transistors result in high-powered, lightweight, flexible integrated circuits.
Credit: Beckman Institute/University of Illinois
Networks of carbon nanotube transistors result in high-powered, lightweight, flexible integrated circuits.

Random networks of single-walled carbon nanotubes can be used to construct high-performance integrated digital circuits on flexible plastic substrates, according to a new study (Nature 2008, 454, 495). The work advances the possibility of developing low-cost electronic displays and other devices that are more flexible, lightweight, and shock resistant than similar devices based on traditional silicon wafers or other rigid substrates. Earlier work in several labs has focused on developing flexible circuitry by using semiconducting small organic molecules and various types of polymers. Compared with electronics based on those materials, the carbon-nanotube circuits—designed and fabricated by John A. Rogers of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and coworkers—show superior charge-carrier mobilities, operating voltages, switching speeds, and other electronic properties. George Grüner, a professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA, calls Rogers' work a proof-of-concept experiment. These flexible circuits could become "a paradigm-changing technology," Grüner says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method irons out 2-D materials for computer chips
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanotube Electronics Flex With Self-Styled Wrappers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lightweight Lenses Made From Graphene

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE