GSK Plans Shift In Business Direction ...

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has established a new set of priorities aimed at reducing its financial exposure to the small-molecule pharmaceuticals business. Last week, CEO Andrew Witty told investors that the company plans new investments in vaccines, consumer health care, and biopharmaceuticals. GSK also plans to expand its business in emerging economies, and to that end it signed a licensing collaboration with the South African generic drug company Aspen Pharmacare under which it gains access to Aspen's portfolio of more than 450 mostly generic drug molecules.
