Great Book Review

As a retired analytical chemist, I heartily agree with Stu Borman's review of "Molecules That Changed the World" (C&EN, June 16, page 73). It is beautiful and full of valuable information, a true bargain at its price. I hope a large number of people take his suggestion in the final paragraph of the review to place the book in academic chemistry and biology departments and in libraries.
John A. Norris
Green Valley, Ariz.
