Lyondell Refinery Incident Kills Four

On July 18, a massive crane collapsed at the LyondellBasell refinery on the Houston Ship Channel, killing four workers of Deep South Crane & Rigging. Another seven workers were injured in the accident. Deep South says the cause of the incident is unknown and that it is cooperating with OSHA's investigation. Lyondell temporarily ceased maintenance operations following the incident but continued to run the refinery.
