Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Measuring Mass With A Nanotube

July 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Physicists at the University of California, Berkeley, have devised a nanotube-based mechanical sensor with atomic resolution that has several advantages over traditional mass spectrometers (Nature Nanotech., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2008.200.) The new nanomechanical device does not destroy samples via ionization and is more sensitive to large molecules such as proteins. In addition, it is small enough to incorporate into an electronic chip. Alex Zettl and Kenneth Jensen at UC Berkeley and coworkers previously designed a radio receiver from a nanotube. To explain their new work, they wrote, "In effect, we broadcast a radio signal to the nanotube and listened for its vibrations." The Berkeley researchers hooked up one end of a double-walled carbon nanotube, 2-nm wide and 254-nm long, to an electrode and left the other end free to vibrate, similar to a diving board. To test the sensor at room temperature, the researchers loaded several gold atoms onto the free end of the nanotube. The mass of the gold lowered the mechanical resonance frequency of the vibrating carbon nanotube. By monitoring this change, the researchers could determine the mass of the attached gold atoms.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking NMR And MRI To The Nanoscale
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicon Nanowire Detects Explosives
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanotechnology: Physicists Capture First Images Of Atomic Spin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE