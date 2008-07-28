New Products

Chemicals and materials

Epigenetics Five products expand the EpiTect product line for epigenetics studies. The Whole Bisulfitome Kit amplifies the entire bisulfite-converted genome. The MSP Kit uses a genetically engineered DNA polymerase for end-point methylation-specific polymerase chain reactions, differentiating between methylated and unmethylated cytosines after bisulfite conversion. The MethyLight PCR Kit quantifies methylated DNA with probe-based real-time PCR and quantifies variations in methylated and unmethylated DNA. The probe-based real-time MethyLight Assay quantifies methylated and unmethylated DNA for six genes related to cancer. The Control DNA is bisulfite-converted DNA for methylation control experiments. Qiagen, www.qiagen.com

PCR ReaX MDx beads are for use in polymerase chain reactions for molecular diagnostics. All necessary reagents are microencapsulated in the beads, which are produced from organic and hydrogel polymers in a microfluidic device with < 2% variability. Q Chip, www.q-chip.com

Catalyst Enoate reductases, a new class of enzymes, are modified biocatalysts for use in industrial production of chiral intermediates. Reactions catalyzed by enoate reductases proceed at low temperatures and standard pressure. BASF, www.basf.com

Instruments and labware

Crystallography A high-resolution X-ray diffraction system that can analyze samples as small as 10 μm, the RAPID II has applications in applied and chemical crystallography such as microdiffraction, small-molecule crystallography, wide-angle X-ray scattering, and stress and texture measurements. Among its many uses, the included 2DP software displays and calculates stress and texture data. The RAPID II is available with a choice of X-ray sources and optic ranges. Rigaku, www.rigaku.com

Spectrometer The i-LAB Hand-Held microSpectrometer offers real-time measurement and analysis of liquids with a light wavelength range of 400-700 nm. The microSpectrometer uses light-emitting diodes as a light source and three AA batteries. Included software allows transfer of custom methods to the spectrometer, which has a mini USB port and cable. Also included are disposable 10-mm Samplettes for sample measurement. microSpectral Sensors, www.microspectralsensors.com

Protein Analysis For analyses in the food and beverage industry, the FLASH 4000 nitrogen/protein analyzer can handle 2-g samples. An included self-cleaning carbon dioxide adsorber automatically captures CO2 released during combustion. Thermo Fisher Scientific, www.thermofisher.com

Ash Analyzer The Computrac MAX 5000XL moisture and ash analyzer has a temperature-controlled balance and a high-temperature lift-compensation algorithm for qualitative analysis of materials with ash concentrations of as little as 0.5%. The temperature ramp control feature measures the weight loss of a sample during temperature change. Arizona Instrument, www.azic.com

Biodiesel The Metrohm 873 Biodiesel Rancimat measures oxidative stability of biodiesel. The unit has a temperature range of 50 to 200 °C, eight independent sample positions, and two heating blocks. Windows software automates sample processing and coordinates sample-specific methods, and data storage. Brinkmann, www.brinkmann.com

Plant Materials & Equipment

Package Inspection For use in identifying contaminants, scanning for missing or broken products, and detecting packaging voids, the E-Z Tec XR-21 Series Cabinet Inspection System scans packaged items and continuous bulk product flows on conveyors. It can inspect packages of up to 12 inches wide at variable speeds. Eriez, www.eriez.com

Laser Calibration The two-dimensional Microgage 2D is for industrial applications to measure, align, and calibrate roll and web lines, stamping presses, injection molding machines, and extrusion systems, among others. The unit's laser can operate at a distance of 100 feet, moves vertically or horizontally, and records motion with an accuracy of 0.0001 inch. Pinpoint Laser Systems, www.pinlaser.com

Solar Cells The Quattro s650 robot and a Bernoulli gripper enable high-resolution inspection and high-speed solar-cell handling for automation of silicon-wafer and solar-cell measurement and inspection. Adept Technology, www.adept.com