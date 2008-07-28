PotashCorp Adds Yet More Capacity

PotashCorp of Saskatchewan will add 2.7 million metric tons of potash capacity by increasing efficiency and boosting production at its Allan, Cory, and Rocanville facilities in Saskatchewan. The new target is on top of the 3.2 million tons of new capacity announced for the Cory and Rocanville sites last year. The latest projects will cost the company $1.6 billion and help raise its total capacity to 18 million tons by the end of 2012.
