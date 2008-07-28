Shankland To Get Perkin Medal

Ian Shankland, a physical chemist and director of technology for Honeywell Specialty Material's fluorine products business, will receive the 2008 Perkin Medal. The award recognizes his work on alternatives to ozone-depleting fluorochemicals commonly used as refrigerants, aerosols, blowing agents, and sterilant gases. Shankland will receive the award at a dinner in his honor in Philadelphia on Sept. 18. Given annually by the American Section of the London-based Society of Chemical Industry, the award recognizes a scientist whose innovations have led to improvements in quality of life and the competitiveness of the U.S. chemical industry.
