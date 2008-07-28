... As It Signs With Harvard, Cambridge

GlaxoSmithKline has formed drug discovery and development agreements with Harvard University and the University of Cambridge. GSK will spend $25 million over five years on research at the Harvard Stem Cell Institute and other Harvard institutions. Among other features of the deal, researchers from GSK and HSCI will spend up to several months in each other's laboratories. Separately, GSK will work with Cambridge on developing a centrally acting agent with potential applications for treating obesity and addictive disorders. Cambridge will bear some financial risk for which it will be compensated if the program is a success, GSK states.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter