Environment

Accommodating Art

August 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 31
July 28, page 16: India received one gold medal, two silver, and a bronze in last year’s International Chemistry Olympiad.

Rudy Baum’s editorial review of Bill Green’s book, “Water, Ice and Stone,” is commendable on two counts (C&EN, June 30, page 5).

First, the selected quotations by which readers are introduced to the author seem well forged, combining science and the classic art of English usage. They are both gripping and graceful.

Second, Baum emphasizes the historic need of accommodating art in science. As he has referred to C. P. Snow in the past, Baum returns his readers to thoughts that unite rather than divide the academy. What Plato established in his first academy was a balance that may now be eluding contemporary academicians. Being clear about what we know, what we believe we know, and what we perceive (epistemology) is important to both science and the arts.

If there ever was a time when transparent human communication was needed, it is today.

George Anderson
Falcon Heights, Minn.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

