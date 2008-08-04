American Peptide changes hands

Effective Sept. 1, American Peptide will be owned by Japan’s Otsuka Chemical. The deal stems from Otsuka’s purchase of Ito Life Sciences, American Peptide’s parent company, from Japan’s Itoham Foods. According to American Peptide President Takahiro Ogata, the sale will give his company a new parent with greater financial resources. American Peptide says it is expanding its facilities in Vista and Sunnyvale, Calif., to accommodate peptide production at the kilogram scale.
