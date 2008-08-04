Arkema snaps up gas odorant maker

Arkema has acquired Louisiana-based Odor-Tech, which specializes in the production, storage, and marketing of odorant blends for natural gas. Last year, Odor-Tech had about $8 million in sales of odorants such as tetrahydrothiophene. “The acquisition of Odor-Tech will enable us to significantly boost our position in North America, the world’s leading market for gas odorants,” says Arnaud d’Aramon, managing director of Arkema’s thiochemicals business. Arkema produces odorants in France, the Netherlands, and Beaumont, Texas.
