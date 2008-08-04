Polymer maker Borealis has started up a Parallel Pressure Reactor research tool at its innovation center in Porvoo, Finland. Supplied by high-throughput experimentation specialist Symyx Technologies, the tool contains 48 mini-reactors, each with a volume of just a few milliliters. According to Alfred Stern, Borealis’ vice president for innovation and research, the equipment will make the company’s research faster and more efficient.
