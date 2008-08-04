Mitsubishi Chemical will postpone start-up of a recently completed 60,000-metric-ton-per-year polycarbonate resin plant at its Kurosaki complex in Japan. The firm blames high energy costs and a depressed polycarbonate market for the delay.
Oxiteno, a Brazilian specialty chemical maker, is increasing capacity for acetate solvents in São Paulo, Brazil, by 40,000 metric tons per year, tripling its current capacity. The new plant will cost about $30 million and be completed in 2009.
Hexion Specialty Chemicals has begun construction of a 450,000-metric-ton-per-year plant for phenol formaldehyde and urea formaldehyde resins in Montenegro, Brazil. Start-up of operations to serve the Brazilian engineered- wood products market is expected by June 2009.
Dionex and Singapore’s Institute for Environmental Science & Engineering will work together to analyze jatropha oil as a biodiesel raw material. Dionex, a liquid chromatography firm, says it will develop methods for the determination of oil content and toxins in jatropha.
SKC has opened the world’s first commercial plant to produce propylene oxide from hydrogen peroxide and propylene. The plant, in Ulsan, South Korea, has capacity for 100,000 metric tons per year based on technology from the German firms Evonik Industries and Uhde. SKC says it plans to expand the plant and possibly build a second one elsewhere in Asia.
Rohm and Haas is boosting investment at the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing pads facility it opened in Hsinchu, Taiwan, in March 2007. The firm says the expansion is in response to growing demand for CMP pads from semiconductor manufacturing customers in Asia.
Süd-Chemie has completed a $30 million project to triple hydrotalcite capacity in Moosburg, Germany, to 15,000 metric tons per year. The firm says hydrotalcite polyvinyl chloride stabilizers are replacing ones that contain lead and other heavy metals.
Lubrizol will close a facility in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where it blends, packages, and stores lubricant additive products. The site employs about 30 people.
Cobra Biomanufacturing has expanded its relationship with South Korea’s ViroMed Laboratories to include an R&D and consulting agreement for all ViroMed products. In June, U.K.-based Cobra signed an agreement to produce one of ViroMed’s plasmid DNA therapeutics.
