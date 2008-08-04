Clariant closes in U.K., adds in U.S.

Addressing overcapacity, Clariant will shutter its site in Horsforth, England, a part of its textile, leather, and paper chemicals division. About 160 jobs will be cut in the closure. Meanwhile, the Swiss company has acquired the U.S. firms Rite Systems and Ricon Colors, which specialize in liquid and solid masterbatches?preblended additive formulas for polymers. The deal adds approximately $50 million to Clariant’s annual sales. The acquired companies have about 150 employees in Illinois, North Carolina, and California.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter