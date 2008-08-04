Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

More Clues To Biotoxin Assembly

August 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A newly discovered natural product is providing additional hints about how algae construct deadly toxins (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol801243n). Ladder polyethers, named for their runglike structures, are toxins found in ecologically devastating algal blooms called red tides. In 1985, Columbia University's Koji Nakanishi suggested that the polyethers could arise from a cascade of epoxide-opening reactions, but it's still not clear how the ladders' fused ether rings are assembled. Now, a team led by Jeffrey L. C. Wright of the Center for Marine Science at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, has detected trace amounts of brevisamide, a compound featuring just a single ether ring, in algae extracts. Brevisamide's structure, Wright says, supports the notion that an epoxide-opening pathway generates the ether ring. The structure also indicates the direction in which biosynthetic proteins assemble the carbon skeleton. Compared with other types of natural products, researchers know little about how these toxins are made, so "each new clue strongly influences our evolving hypothesis," says Timothy F. Jamison of MIT, who also explores ladder polyether biosynthesis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enediyne biosynthetic intermediate found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indole alkaloid biosynthetic pathways unraveled
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fungi make isoquinolines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE