Dow builds water tech center in Spain

Dow Chemical is spending $15 million to build a water technology development center in Tarragona, Spain. The country’s Ministry of Industry has granted Dow subsidies for its research programs. Expected to open in late 2009, the center will employ 25 researchers and will include large-scale pilot plants for testing water desalination and wastewater recycling technologies. “The provision of clean water is one of the most pressing challenges facing the global community in the 21st century,” says Ian Barbour, general manager of Dow Water Solutions.
