FMC buying Chinese hydrocolloids firm

FMC plans to acquire Guangzhou, China-based CoLiving Food Ingredients as part of its strategy to increase Chinese market share in specialty hydrocolloid products and services for food and ingredients makers. CoLiving will be integrated into FMC’s BioPolymer division, which recently opened a new center in Shanghai. The acquisition will give the division new specialty blending capabilities and an application laboratory in Guangzhou.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter