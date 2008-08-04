Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Magnesium Nitride Serves Up Ammonia

August 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Magnesium nitride (Mg3N2) is a convenient source of ammonia for a host of reactions that produce nitrogen-containing compounds, a University of Cambridge research team reports (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol801398z). The stable low-cost commercially available reagent, which produces NH3 when treated with water or certain alcohols, is an alternative to premade NH3 solutions or gas cylinders that can be cumbersome to use on a small scale. Gemma E. Veitch, Katy L. Bridgwood, and Steven V. Ley demonstrated the utility of Mg3N2 in methanol as a reagent for the direct conversion of a broad range of esters to primary amides (carboxamides). In a separate study, the researchers used Mg3N2 to prepare dihydropyridines via the Hantzsch condensation of ethyl acetoacetate with various aldehydes in ethanol (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol801399w). Magnesium nitride was previously known to release ammonia in water, the researchers note, but it had not been used to generate ammonia in organic syntheses until now. The team is still exploring the scope of the method, Bridgwood says. A paper on the preparation of pyrroles will be published soon, she adds, and experiments involving pyrimidine synthesis from nitriles, nucleophilic aromatic substitution, and continuous-flow reactions are ongoing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thianthrene radical readies aromatics for further reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deoxyfluorinations continue to evolve
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sulfuranes As Group-Transfer Reagents

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE