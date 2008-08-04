Advertisement

Safety

NIST Reports On Plutonium Spill

August 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 31
Most Popular in Safety

A report by a NIST internal committee cites "a casual and informal research environment that appears to have valued research results above safety considerations" as the likely cause of the plutonium contamination incident on June 9 in NIST's Boulder, Colo., lab (C&EN, July 28, page 42). During the incident, several NIST employees were exposed to the radioactive element. The report recommends changes to NIST's safety management procedures that should reduce the likelihood of similar incidents in the future. In response, NIST has committed to taking necessary actions to improve safety, including reevaluating organizational lines of responsibility and accountability for safety programs, seeking independent evaluation of safety management, and expanding and strengthening its safety office. "We are developing a comprehensive plan and putting in place actions that address the committee's recommendations," NIST Deputy Director James M. Turner said in a statement. The report is the first part of a comprehensive investigation, both inside and outside of the agency, to address safety concerns exposed by the accident.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

