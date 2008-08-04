Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

OSHA Combustible Dust Rule Needed

August 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The explosion and fire at a sugar refinery on Feb. 7, the latest in a series of fatal dust accidents in recent years, dramatically illustrates the need for new federal safety regulations, congressional Democrats say. "OSHA has failed to respond proactively," Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Employment & Workplace Safety, declared last week at a hearing that examined the blast at the Imperial Sugar plant in Port Wentworth, Ga. That explosion claimed the lives of 13 workers and hospitalized 40 others (C&EN, Feb. 18, page 5). OSHA has proposed nearly $9 million in penalties against Imperial for "willful and egregious" safety violations. Criminal charges are also possible. Murray and other Democrats on the panel said regulations are needed to protect workers from combustible dust hazards. A bill passed by the House in April would force OSHA to adopt new standards specifically targeting dust. But OSHA Administrator Edwin G. Foulke Jr. told lawmakers that it "wouldn't have mattered if we had a combustible dust standard," because the company knowingly placed its employees "in an extremely dangerous work environment." Imperial Sugar denies the allegation and plans to contest OSHA's citations and proposed penalties.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to pay $3.1 million penalty for Texas accident﻿
DuPont Challenges Fines Levied For Deadly Methyl Mercaptan Leak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BP Settlement Breaks Record

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE