Rockwood will buy Nalco treatment unit

Rockwood Holdings will pay $75 million to acquire a Nalco business that provides chemicals and services to treat metal. The sale includes a plant in Jackson, Mich. The Nalco unit will become part of Rockwood’s Chemetall business, which was acquired from Dynamit Nobel in 2004. The private equity investing firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts created Rockwood in 2000 when it bought several chemical operations from Laporte.
