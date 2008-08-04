Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Senators Call For EPA Chief To Resign

August 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Johnson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: EPA
Credit: EPA

Four Democratic senators last week called for EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson to resign and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Johnson lied to Congress. The lawmakers are concerned about Johnson's December 2007 decision forbidding California to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from new cars and trucks sold in the state. Earlier this year, Johnson told the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee that he made the determination independently, as required by the Clean Air Act. In July, former EPA official Jason Burnett told the committee that Johnson initially had decided to allow California to regulate vehicle greenhouse gases. After consulting with the White House, however, Johnson changed the determination to comport with the President's policy preferences, Burnett said. In addition to calling for Johnson to resign, Sens. Barbara Boxer (Calif.), Frank R. Lautenberg (N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) want a Justice Department probe into whether Johnson made false or misleading statements to Congress about his decision. A statement from EPA says, "The administrator's comments to Congress are honest and he will continue to lead the agency."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Pruitt takes the helm at EPA
Bill To Stop CO2 Rules Goes To House Floor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Actions Under Fire

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE