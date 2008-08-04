Voltaix wins funds from Intel Capital

Voltaix has received $12.5 million in financing from Intel Capital, the investment arm of the computer chip maker. Voltaix produces high-purity gases and chemicals used to make semiconductors and photovoltaic cells. President John P. de Neufville says the financing will help the company “construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to meet growing demand for thin-film energy technologies.” Today, Voltaix has operations in Branchburg, N.J., and High Springs, Fla.
