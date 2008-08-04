WeylChem ups Grignard reagents

WeylChem will produce Grignard reagents on an industrial scale at its Elgin, S.C., plant. The reagents are used for carbon-carbon and carbon-heteroatom bond formation in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and polyfunctionalized products. According to Alain Angelac, sales and marketing project manager, WeylChem’s customers are asking for the reagents as they reconfigure plants for new projects or adopt chemistries and processes that render in-house production of Grignard reagents uneconomical.
