... As big launderer switches from NPE

Industrial laundry company Cintas is dropping nonylphenol ethoxylate (NPE) surfactants at its 175 facilities across North America. The Cincinnati firm says it is the first major industrial launderer to make such a transition company-wide. Cintas is undertaking the move with Washing Systems, the leading provider of detergents to the North American laundry industry. Washing Systems says its replacement product, Eclipse, uses surfactants endorsed by CleanGredients, an industrial cleaning products database sponsored in part by EPA’s Design for the Environment program. NPEs are under scrutiny for the way in which they biodegrade.
