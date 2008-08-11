3M Fluid Preserves Smithsonian's Squid

Curators at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History have selected 3M's Novec 7100 Engineered Fluid to preserve two giant squids displayed in the new Sant Ocean Hall, set to open in September. The fluid, a hydrofluoroether, envelopes the specimens without penetrating their tissues. According to 3M, Novec has low toxicity, is nonflammable, and has a low global warming potential.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter