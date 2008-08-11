Air Products Signs China Gases Pact

Air Products & Chemicals has signed a long-term contract to supply oxygen and nitrogen for Weihe Clean Energy's coal-to-chemicals project to be built at the Weinan Hi-Tech Zone in China's Shaan'xi province. When the 2,000-ton-per-day air separation unit comes onstream toward the end of 2010, it will supply oxygen needed to gasify coal and produce synthesis gas, a precursor Weihe will then use to make methanol, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter