Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Anthrax Analyzed

Technology helps investigators build case against government researcher

by Rochelle Bohaty
August 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

USING NEW and sophisticated scientific techniques, investigators have made substantial progress in the seven-year-old anthrax investigation, the FBI has confirmed. This information comes only days after the lead suspect committed suicide.

When Bruce E. Ivins, a senior biodefense researcher at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in Fort Detrick, Md., died on July 29, federal prosecutors were about to identify him as the one who sent the 2001 letters laced with anthrax and charge him with killing five people and injuring 17 others.

According to government officials "a scientific breakthrough" that creates a DNA equivalent of a fingerprint allowed investigators to identify the origin of the anthrax used in the 2001 mailing and link Ivins to the crime. The FBI, with help from the scientific community, developed four individual, highly sensitive, specific tests to detect the unique qualities of anthrax, government officials said.

One company that has been developing and marketing such a technology is Carlsbad, Calif.-based Ibis Bioscience. Ibis Vice President of Research Steven A. Hofstadler confirms having a service contract with the FBI, but he will not comment, because of the ongoing investigation, on any details regarding anthrax, despite a recent publication on the topic (Emerg. Infect. Dis. 2008, 14, 653). He tells C&EN that the FBI has three Ibis systems.

The technology developed by Ibis, and presumably used by the FBI, uses specifically targeted primers and the polymerase chain reaction to amplify highly conserved genomic regions. The amplified products are analyzed by electrospray ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry followed by base composition analysis to identify and determine the relative quantity of pathogenic bacteria in a sample. Multiple genomic regions can be amplified in parallel for a given sample. High-resolution genotyping of a specific species can be achieved with additional primers targeted to flank highly variable regions of a specific genome.

Court documents reveal that more than 1,000 anthrax isolates were compared with the anthrax used in the attacks. Only eight of these isolates contained the four genetic markers that characterized the mailed anthrax. All eight isolates are directly related to a single anthrax strain stored in a secure location at USAMRIID, where Ivins was the sole custodian since 1997.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thirty years of DNA forensics: How DNA has revolutionized criminal investigations
USGS finds data fraud, closes chemistry lab
Sequencing Method Correctly Maps DNA Haplotypes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE