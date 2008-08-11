Advertisement

Environment

Carbon Sequestration Projects Get $36 Million

August 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 32
The Department of Energy has awarded 15 projects a total of $36 million to develop technologies for the capture and storage of CO2 emissions from existing coal-fired power plants. "The projects announced today will combat climate change and help meet current and future energy needs by curbing CO2 emissions from coal-fired plants," Secretary of Energy Samuel W. Bodman said in a statement announcing the awards. The projects, which will be funded for up to three years and require cost-sharing by the award recipient, will focus on five technology areas. These include the use of permeable and semipermeable membranes to separate CO2 from flue gas, the use of solid sorbents in various configurations to remove CO2, research on oxygen combustion systems to reduce unwanted compounds in flue gases, the development of oxygen combustion boiler technology, and chemical-looping combustion technology using solid oxygen carrier particles to concentrate CO2. These projects will be managed by DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory under its Innovation for Existing Plants program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

