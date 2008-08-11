Carbon Sequestration Projects Get $36 Million

The Department of Energy has awarded 15 projects a total of $36 million to develop technologies for the capture and storage of CO 2 emissions from existing coal-fired power plants. "The projects announced today will combat climate change and help meet current and future energy needs by curbing CO 2 emissions from coal-fired plants," Secretary of Energy Samuel W. Bodman said in a statement announcing the awards. The projects, which will be funded for up to three years and require cost-sharing by the award recipient, will focus on five technology areas. These include the use of permeable and semipermeable membranes to separate CO 2 from flue gas, the use of solid sorbents in various configurations to remove CO 2 , research on oxygen combustion systems to reduce unwanted compounds in flue gases, the development of oxygen combustion boiler technology, and chemical-looping combustion technology using solid oxygen carrier particles to concentrate CO 2 . These projects will be managed by DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory under its Innovation for Existing Plants program.