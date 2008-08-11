Carbon Sequestration Projects Get $36 Million

The Department of Energy has awarded 15 projects a total of $36 million to develop technologies for the capture and storage of CO2 emissions from existing coal-fired power plants. "The projects announced today will combat climate change and help meet current and future energy needs by curbing CO2 emissions from coal-fired plants," Secretary of Energy Samuel W. Bodman said in a statement announcing the awards. The projects, which will be funded for up to three years and require cost-sharing by the award recipient, will focus on five technology areas. These include the use of permeable and semipermeable membranes to separate CO2 from flue gas, the use of solid sorbents in various configurations to remove CO2, research on oxygen combustion systems to reduce unwanted compounds in flue gases, the development of oxygen combustion boiler technology, and chemical-looping combustion technology using solid oxygen carrier particles to concentrate CO2. These projects will be managed by DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory under its Innovation for Existing Plants program.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter