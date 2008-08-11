Common Error

Thank you, C&EN and Sarah Everts, for a most interesting article on the Louvre Laboratory (C&EN, June 2, page 46). I have just one small bone to pick with you. The terms B.C. (before Christ) and A.D. (anno domini, that is, of the Christian era) have, for quite a while now, not been used in archaeology, anthropology, history, and other fields due to their Christian-centered political incorrectness. The more acceptable terms are B.C.E. (before the common era) and C.E. (common era). Use of these terms does not change the year, and the similarity of B.C.E. to B.C. lets most people quickly grasp the meaning.
Douglas A. Smith
Camp Hill, Pa.
July 21, page 57: High school students who won Bayer’s recent environmental film festival were identified incorrectly in this photo. They are the ones wearing sunglasses: Benjamin Swanson (from left), Dylan Morris, Ben Kepner, and Andrew Benton.
