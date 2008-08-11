EC to Investigate Arsenal, DSM Deal

The European Commission has launched an "in-depth" investigation into competitive implications of Arsenal Capital Partners' planned purchase of DSM's specialty products business (C&EN, March 10, page 14). DSM and Arsenal's Velsicol Chemical unit are two of the world's largest manufacturers of benzoic acid and sodium benzoate, used in a variety of food, pharmaceutical, and animal feed products. According to EC Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes, the chemicals are "essential to consumers and the competitiveness of European industry, which would be harmed by a reduction of competition." The EC will make a determination by Dec. 11.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter