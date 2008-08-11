Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Denies Waiver On Renewable Fuels

August 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA last week reaffirmed the federal standard mandating the amount of ethanol or other renewable fuels in gasoline and diesel sold in the U.S. The agency rejected a request from Texas to waive the standard for renewable fuel standards in 2008, citing increased food prices because of the amount of corn being diverted to ethanol production. Midwestern Corn Belt states and the Renewable Fuels Association opposed a waiver. EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson says he turned down the Texas request because the renewable fuel standard "is not causing severe economic harm." Waiving the standard, he says, would cut corn prices only by an estimated 7 cents per bushel. Johnson says the standard is "strengthening the nation's energy security and supply and supporting America's farming communities." Congress required an increase in the amount of renewable fuels in the nation's gasoline and diesel supply as part of the 2007 Energy Independence & Security Act. The law calls for 9 billion gal of ethanol to be produced this year from corn and cellulose, growing to 36 billion gal by 2022.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE