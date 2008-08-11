Thank you for the joy you brought to my heart highlighting the Earth Day haiku contest (C&EN, May 26, page 45). About 10 years ago I started the ACS Mid-Hudson Section’s National Chemistry Week Haiku Contest to bring a creative side to science and expand the audience participation. Contests such as the haiku have proven time and again that everyone, no matter what their background or personal interests, enjoys science! The winning submissions are gorgeous. Please continue your great outreach efforts!
Michelle A. Rodden
Kingston, N.Y.
July 21, page 57: High school students who won Bayer’s recent environmental film festival were identified incorrectly in this photo. They are the ones wearing sunglasses: Benjamin Swanson (from left), Dylan Morris, Ben Kepner, and Andrew Benton.
