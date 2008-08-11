Lafarge Strikes Deal For Synthetic Gypsum

Building products manufacturer Lafarge has signed an agreement to buy synthetic gypsum from Mirant, an Atlanta-based energy company. As part of a $1.6 billion air pollution control project at two Maryland power plants, Mirant will react lime or limestone with flue gas sulfur dioxide to produce gypsum, or calcium sulfate. Lafarge will ship the product to its facility in Buchanan, N.Y., where it will replace mined gypsum as a drywall raw material. According to the Gypsum Association, about 7.5% of U.S. wallboard is made with synthetic gypsum.
